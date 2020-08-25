John B. Crenshaw, 86, of West Paducah, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Crenshaw was a member of Heartland Church. John worked in construction and was the owner of ‘Crenshaw Builders’.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Carney Crenshaw; a son, Leon Crenshaw, and wife, Phyllis of West Paducah; a granddaughter, Rachel Antonites and husband, Nathan of West Paducah; a great-granddaughter, Ava Kate Antonites; four sisters, Patsy Parker of Reidland, Dorothy Jones (Lee) of Livingston County, Charlene Lindsey and Gail Rothrock (Tommy), all of Paducah; five brothers, Richard Crenshaw of Paducah, Bennie Crenshaw (Sue) of West Paducah, Jimmy Crenshaw (Irene) of West Paducah, Ronnie Crenshaw of Paducah and Ricky Crenshaw (Elaine) of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Bessie Stewart and Jean Parker; two brothers, Billie Crenshaw and Jackie Crenshaw. His parents were Carlos W. ‘C.W.’ Crenshaw and Lovie Mae Madden Crenshaw.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Keith Tilford and Rev. Johnny Sams officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; Juvenile Diabetes Research 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10004; Shriner’s Hospital for Children 1900 Richmond Rd. Lexington, KY 40502.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing and masks within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
