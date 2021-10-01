John and Linda Sagui, of Ledbetter, both passed away as a result of COVID-19.
John died on Sept. 17, 2021 at Baptist Health after a six-day battle in the CCU, while Linda held on for 13 days, right down the hall in ICU. She ultimately passed five days later on Sept. 22, 2021.
John was a chief engineer/oiler for the past 45 years on the river, the last 27 being with Ingram Barge Company. Linda devoted her life to caring for others as a nurse. She earned her LPN degree in 1976, and retired as an RN in 2004 after needing back surgery that ultimately rendered her disabled. No one could come close to loving the outdoors more than John. A good wing shoot or rabbits or beagles, it was where he was most content. If there was one thing he loved more than hunting and fishing, it was taking along a youngster who didn’t have anyone to take and teach them. Mentoring, teaching, and sometimes the only positive male role model in their lives, he taught safety and conservation with a passion.
Linda dedicated her retirement to teaching as well. She taught several quilting and other sewing project groups through both Livingston and McCracken County 4H as president of council. John and Linda met when she was just 14 and he was 17. They dated for 5 years and were married in 1976 when she was 19. They have been together for 50 years. It is no surprise that they leave this way, together.
They are survived by their only child, Mrs. Jennifer E. Sagui-Edwards, and son-in-law Zach Edwards; four grandchildren, Angelea N. Shute, Eric E. Sagui, Hannah N. Edwards, and Austin L. Edwards. Linda is also survived by her twin sister, Laura McElhaney.
A visitation will be held 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Services for John and Linda will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with Brian Hodges officiating and cremation to follow. Friends may visit the family Saturday from 1 p.m. to service hour.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
