BENTON — Johanna Maddox, 61 of Benton, died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home.

She was an employee of the Marshall County Hospital in the scheduling and admissions department and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.

Service information

Sep 27
Visitation
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Sep 28
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
10:00AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
