BENTON — Johanna Maddox, 61 of Benton, died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home.
She was an employee of the Marshall County Hospital in the scheduling and admissions department and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
BENTON — Johanna Maddox, 61 of Benton, died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home.
She was an employee of the Marshall County Hospital in the scheduling and admissions department and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Barry Maddox of Benton; sons, Justin Kent Maddox of Benton, Devin Reed Maddox of Benton; sisters, Darla Dillon of Benton, Dana Swift of Paducah; and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one sister. Her parents were the late Reginal Reed and Patsy Jean (Thompson) Scillion.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, with Joel Frizzell officiating.
A private burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Wavel Maddox, 150 Pugh School Rd Benton, KY 42025.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.