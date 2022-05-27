Johana Jewel Coleman, 14, of Paducah, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Monday, May 23. 2022, in Caneyville. She was born on June 23, 2007, in Bowling Green, to April Dawn Coleman Mitchell. Johana was a member of Community Life Church and Westport Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching Anime and listening to music. Johana did Archery through 4-H and Arts & Crafts. She liked researching and hunting for mushrooms, loved the outdoors and animals. Johana was quiet at first but loved to talk once she got to know you.
She is survived by her parents, April Dawn Coleman Mitchell and Justin Allen Mitchell and Michael Barnhart; four sisters, Katy Gibson, Mackenzie Mitchell, Natalie Barnhart and Harlee Barnhart; brother, Brandyn Mitchell; grandparents, Paula Coleman, Minnie Carlisle, Sandie Mitchell, Teresa and Michelle Satawake and Adrian Cavanah; great grandmother, Laura Fields; aunts, Niki (Paul) Christiansen, Amber Barnhart and Heather Barnhart; uncles, Bill “Bubba” Coleman, Michael (Dynasty) Mitchell, Xavier Satawake, Zayden Satawake, Titus Satawake and Bishop Satawake; niece, Adelaide Gibson; nephew, Oliver Gibson; and her two cats, Stormy and Cali; and two dogs, Elle and Ella.
Johana was preceded in death by her grandparents, William “Hal” Coleman, Donald Mitchell and Douglas Carlisle; great grandparents, June and Bobby Dublin, Sue Tate, Charles Coleman, Albert Marion and Imogene Mitchell, Clara and Louis Carlisle and Jessie and Edward Blevins; aunt, Brandy Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bill Coleman and Bailey Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Gore Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Sunrise Children’s Services of Paducah, 3565 lone Oak Rd. Suite 2, Paducah, KY 42003; or to the Community Life Church Youth, 5001 Village Square Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.