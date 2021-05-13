BENTON — Joey Olson, 63, of Benton, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home. He was a machinist for Mayfield Machine and Tool and was a former Deacon at Vanzora Baptist Church. He loved U of L basketball and loved his family.
Born Sunday, October 13, 1957, he was the son of the late Joseph Albert Olson and the late Ruth Elaine (Smith) Olson.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon (Ross) Olson of Benton; daughters, Heather Littrell, husband Eric of Symsonia, Amanda Schecter, husband Josh of Murray; brother, James Olson of Mayfield; father-in-law, Jim Ross of Benton; and grandchildren, Kelsey Littrell, Jayden Littrell, Gavin Schecter, and Hadley Littrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Anita Olson Nelson; and mother-in-law, Anna Jeane Ross.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike Littrell and Rev. Terry Mathis officiating.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Epilepsy Foundation, the Lourdes Foundation Fund, or the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
