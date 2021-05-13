BENTON — Joey Olson, 63, of Benton, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home. He was a machinist for Mayfield Machine and Tool and was a former Deacon at Vanzora Baptist Church. He loved U of L basketball and loved his family.

Born Sunday, October 13, 1957, he was the son of the late Joseph Albert Olson and the late Ruth Elaine (Smith) Olson.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon (Ross) Olson of Benton; daughters, Heather Littrell, husband Eric of Symsonia, Amanda Schecter, husband Josh of Murray; brother, James Olson of Mayfield; father-in-law, Jim Ross of Benton; and grandchildren, Kelsey Littrell, Jayden Littrell, Gavin Schecter, and Hadley Littrell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Anita Olson Nelson; and mother-in-law, Anna Jeane Ross.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike Littrell and Rev. Terry Mathis officiating.

Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Epilepsy Foundation, the Lourdes Foundation Fund, or the Multiple Sclerosis Association.

To send flowers to the family of Joey Olson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 13, 2021
1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
May 13
Visitation
Thursday, May 13, 2021
10:00AM-1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In