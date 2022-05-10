FANCY FARM — Joey Elder, 67, of Fancy Farm, died at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of the St. Jerome Catholic Church and retired from General Tire. He was also a retired School Bus Driver for the Graves County School System, had coached Cross Country for Graves and Carlisle Counties, and loved all of his kids. Joey enjoyed running, the outdoors, hunting, being on his tractor, and beekeeping.
Mr. Elder is survived by his wife, Sue Elder of Fancy Farm; daughter, Peggy (Clint) Marler of Fancy Farm; son- Steven (Tara) Elder of Mayfield; son, Benjamin Thomas Elder of Fancy Farm; daughter, Mariah Elder of Fancy Farm; stepdaughter, Regenia (Steven) Wilson of Pilot Oak; stepson, Dusty (Kristin) Rodgers of Paducah; brother, Jimmy (Cynthia) Elder of Fancy Farm; sister, Mary Ann (David) McDaniel of Mayfield; sister, Nancy (Steve) Glover of Calvert City; sister, Dianne Elder of Fancy Farm; seven grandchildren, Bailey Elder, Baker Elder, Macy Marler, Eli Marler, Kealen Wilson, Jalen Wiggins, and Waylon Rodgers; and several nieces & nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Elijah & Mary Ruth Ballard Elder; brother, William Elder; sister, Linda Mae Elder; brother, Danny Elder.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Darrell Venters officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and from 9 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm. Pallbearers will be Steve Glover, Ken Harrison, Terry Copeland, Raymond Hayden, Shannon Puckett, Jimmy Higgins, Johnny Redden, and Randy Rambo. Honorary pallbearers will be John Elder, Bill Elder, Matt Elder, Thomas Elder, Andy Glover, BJ Elder, and Jay Gravatte.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
