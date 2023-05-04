BOAZ — Joetta Bell McIntosh, 99, of Boaz, passed away at 9:33 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. McIntosh grew up in Hardmoney community with her-close knit family. She graduated from Reidland High School and Draughon’s business college. Joetta married Robert Jackson McIntosh on June 23, 1946, and soon moved to Detroit, Michigan where they resided for 5 years and she worked as a secretary. Upon moving back to Boaz, Kentucky, they built their home together where they resided until their deaths. Joetta started working for Houghland Barge around 1962 and she continued working for the company when it became Precision Machine. She retired from being a secretary/bookkeeper at Precision Machine in 2005 when she was 81 years old.

To plant a tree in memory of Joetta McIntosh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In