BOAZ — Joetta Bell McIntosh, 99, of Boaz, passed away at 9:33 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. McIntosh grew up in Hardmoney community with her-close knit family. She graduated from Reidland High School and Draughon’s business college. Joetta married Robert Jackson McIntosh on June 23, 1946, and soon moved to Detroit, Michigan where they resided for 5 years and she worked as a secretary. Upon moving back to Boaz, Kentucky, they built their home together where they resided until their deaths. Joetta started working for Houghland Barge around 1962 and she continued working for the company when it became Precision Machine. She retired from being a secretary/bookkeeper at Precision Machine in 2005 when she was 81 years old.
Joetta had many things she enjoyed spending her free time doing such as canning from her garden and showing everyone the results, planting flowers, tending to her yard, reading her Bible daily, cooking, and being hospitable. She was a long-time member of Spring Creek Church of Christ in the Dogwood community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Jackson McIntosh; grandson, Casey Alan Smithson; parents, Willie Bell and Emma Yates Bell; two sisters, Geneva Ellington, Thelma Keeling; two brothers, W.C. Bell, and Bill Bell.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Bill) Ellington of Boaz, and Tammy (Danny) Thompson of Boaz; one sister, Helen Peyton of Symsonia; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Wilson, Stephanie (Reid) Wilkinson, Kristen (Menno) Hershberger, Seth (Alicia) Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Wilson, Adlee Grace Smithson, Audrey Paige Wilson, Elena Wilson, Abigale Wilkinson, Wiley Thompson, Easton Hershberger, Sybil Wilson, Neely Thompson, and Carly Wilkinson; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Tyler Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Boaz.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Seth Thompson, Scott Wilson, Menno Hershberger, Reid Wilkinson, Nathaniel Elmshaeuser, Brian Burnett. Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Ellington and Jerald Ellington.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to New Pathways for Children, PO Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
