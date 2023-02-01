Joel Stroud, 74, of Paducah, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.

He was a mechanical engineer being employed by Murtco.

Service information

Feb 2
Graveside Service
Thursday, February 2, 2023
10:00AM
Mt. Kenton Cemetery
P. O. Box 7314
Paducah, KY 42002
