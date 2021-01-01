HAZEL — Joel Gregory Nichols, 67, of Hazel, died at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his home.
He retired as a special projects manager with Marathon Oil Company.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Williams Nichols; sons, Joel G. Nichols, Jr., California and Todd Nichols, Arizona; daughter, Heather Fullmer, California; sister, Deb Funderburk, Texas; eight grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, half-brothers, and half-sisters.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Dorothy Williams Nichols; and a brother.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Rev. Clint Gentry officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.