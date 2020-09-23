COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — Joel Benjamin Wommack Jr., 77, formerly of Eddyville, Kentucky, passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 20, 2020, in Collegeville, after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. A self-described “ol’ country boy” at heart, Joel was born to Joel Benjamin (“Bennie”) Wommack, Sr. and Amy Stockton Wommack on December 5, 1942, in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, and despite a decorated business career that took him around the globe, never lost the humility, optimism, faith in others and in God, and can-do attitude that his simple rural upbringing afforded him.
A stellar student, and an equally superior athlete, Joel starred as a forward on the North Marshall Jets Kentucky State Champion basketball team as a junior in 1959. Named “most likely to succeed,” Joel graduated from North Marshall with high honors in 1960. He studied chemistry at Nashville’s Lipscomb University, where he met Carolyn Frederick of East Point, Georgia. They graduated in 1964 and were married in East Point on August 27, 1965. Remaining in Nashville, Joel then completed his master’s degree and Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Vanderbilt University in 1968.
Joel and Carolyn then moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where Joel began a 34-year career with global chemical leader E.I. duPont de Nemours & Company. Beginning as a bench chemist at the Experimental Station, Joel’s scientific prowess earned several patents. He quickly moved through the ranks, adding managerial duties to his scientific ones. Moving to Houston, Texas in 1978, Joel became assistant plant manager for the company’s LaPorte pesticides plant. Returning to Delaware in 1981, Joel led the Stine-Haskell Research Facility — relying on his comfort on the farm and in the lab — testing new crop protection chemicals for both effectiveness and toxicity. Joel then joined Du Pont’s global management team as Vice President of Agricultural Chemicals. Moving to St. Louis In 2001, he brought a DuPont lifer’s leadership to his last assignment as Executive Vice President of DuPont’s soy protein business, newly acquired from Ralston Purina.
Joel delighted in taking an early retirement in 2003, and Joel and Carolyn moved to Joel’s native Kentucky to make a new home on Lake Barkley’s McNabb Creek. The house was a spacious and picturesque backdrop for many memorable family occasions and the area provided much fast (water skiing, knee-boarding, water-parking) and slow (fishing, birding, star-gazing) recreation with dear ones as well as daily golf for Joel, and frequent watercraft and golf cart explorations for Joel and Carolyn. After many years of enjoying the seasons and daily delights of lake life, Joel and Carolyn downsized to a more manageable home in Collegeville, in 2017, eager to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Joel was a lifetime member of the churches of Christ, serving several congregations as a deacon and adult Sunday School teacher — the book of Genesis was a particular favorite. Quick to defend the best of the historic faith, he also advocated expanding public leadership roles to historically excluded groups, often willing to counter tradition not only with practical reasons for greater inclusivity, but also careful scholarship and exegetical wit. He held timeless Biblical truth alongside cutting edge science, his faith equally deep as impossible to pigeonhole.
Joel was preceded in death by his parents Bennie and Amy and his dear older sister Carolyn Wommack Robichaud. He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn Wommack, of Collegeville; their son Joel Brian (“Brian”) Wommack, his wife, Julie Marie Wommack, and their children Meghan Rose, Joel Brendan (“Brendan”), and Caelan Faith, all of Lorton, Virginia; and their daughter Lisa Erin Casner, her husband Brian Christopher Casner, and their children Lillian Pearl and Luke Thomas, all of Douglassville. To these fortunate progeny, “Daddy,” “Grandad” and “Poppy” will long be remembered as a passionate encourager and benefactor of education; a skilled teacher of bike riding, fishing and boating; a fond collector of model trains; and an exemplary role model for a successful and happy life.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on October 10, 2020, at the King of Prussia Church of Christ, 590 West Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406, with Mark Webb officiating. The service will be streamed live at the church’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to consider a donation to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Eluru India Mission of the West Seventh Street Church of Christ in Columbia, Tennessee. Grateful thanks offered to the many doctors, nurses, physical therapists, hospice workers, friends and family who generously offered expertise and kindness during Joel’s illness.
Arrangements will be handled by Ciavarelli Funeral Homes of Conshohocken, and friends may leave notes for the family at http://bit.ly/JoelWommack.
