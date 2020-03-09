METROPOLIS, Ill. — Joeanna Merrill, 79 of Metropolis, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
There will not be any services.
Joeanna had worked in the Nursing Home industry as a CNA.
Joeanna is survived by her children, Ginger Suhl and husband Chris, Richard Merrill and wife Stephanie, and Danny Merrill; grandchildren, Jo Ellen Young, Harley Suhl, Hayley Suhl, Nathan Emerson, Jonathan Dye, Kristina Bailey, and Tara Welch; sister, Cozette Owens.
Joeanna was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ruth (Barnhill) Crabtree; husband, Richard L. Merrill; sisters, Nancy, Jeanie, two infant sisters; brothers, Alfred, Bill, Gene, James, Donnie
Memorials may be made in Joeanna’s name to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 South Illinois Street, Belleville, Illinois 62220-2159.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
