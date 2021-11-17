HICKORY — Joe Leonard Vandergriff, 60, of Hickory, died at 10:47 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a retired maintenance supervisor from Worthington Industries in Paducah after 34 years of service and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Crystal Russell, of Hickory; granddaughter, Kylie Fagan, of Hickory; sister, Rexie Cunningham, of Paducah, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Russell Vandergriff and one brother. His parents were John Leonard and Betty Geraldine (Jones) Vandergriff.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
