BENTON — Joe Tom Haltom, 94, of Benton, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Stilley House Senior Living in Benton.
Born Sunday, June 5, 1927, in Benton, he was the son of the late Rufus Woods Haltom and the late Nerva Ann (Holley) Haltom. He was the owner of Haltom Construction and later co-owner of Quality Construction, longtime board member and former chairman of the board of the Bank of Marshall County, a patrolman with the city of Benton, a two-term Marshall County Sheriff, and a longtime supporter and board member of the Marshall County Exceptional Center. He secured, helped purchase the land, and was influential in the construction of the new Marshall County Hospital and medical office building on Symsonia Highway.
A great philanthropist, he was a major contributor to the new pool house project in Benton, Meals on Wheels, and bussing kids into local churches for meals and worship services. He was presented the Capstone Award by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce and was named a Kentucky Lake Ambassador for his contributions to civic and service organizations in Marshall County. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and a 69-year member of the Briensburg-T.L. Jefferson Lodge No 401 F&AM, served as the Grand Marshal for the 170th Tater Day parade, and was presented a key to the city of Benton. He honorably served his country during World War II in the Merchant Marines and was a lifelong member of Church Grove United Methodist Church.
Joe Tom is survived by his stepdaughters; Toni Griffy, husband Ben of Benton, Tina Thompson of Paducah, and Traci Thompson of Paducah; lifelong friends and caregivers, Doug and Rita Dotson of Benton, and best buddy, Tyler Dotson; niece, Joetta Ross of Benton; great-nephews, Brad Ross of Ohio and Randy Ross of Benton; great-nieces, Melissa York of Hardin and Carla Griggs of Benton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Anita J (Hailey) Haltom, who passed away in 1991 and Betty (Kinney) Haltom, who passed away in 2018; one son, Stephen Thomas Haltom, who passed away in 2014; and his sister, Novaline Ross; nephews, Arlie Ray Ross and William Ross.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, with Bro. Joel Frizzell officiating. Interment with honors by American Legion Post 236 and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will follow the service in the Haltom Cemetery, Benton.
Masonic rites will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. The public is invited to attend.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton.
The family asks that memorial contributions be given in Joe Tom’s memory to the Marshall County Exceptional Center, P.O. Box 423, Benton, KY 42025.
