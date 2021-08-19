Joe “Toby” Kevil, Jr., 77 of Paducah, passed away at 6:07 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He was formerly employed at Janit-Clean Custodial Services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Hoy Kevil, Sr. and Anna Catherine Brown Mash; two brothers, James Kevil and Henry Mash; and two sisters, Zoretta Jones and Wanda Tinsley.
He is survived by his devoted companion, Hattie Casey of Paducah; three sons, Joe Starks of California, Antonio Casey of Nashville, Tennessee, and Joemetrius Casey of Paducah; five daughters, Kim Kevil, LaTonya Casey and Denise Mason, all of Paducah; Gloria Starks of Bowling Green; Jonique Gardner of Cincinnati, Ohio; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Billy Mash of Paducah; four sisters, Mary Copeland of Princeton, Ella Moss of Eddyville, Sheneal Loving of Paducah, and Norma Jean Nash of Clarksville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Wade officiating.
Friends may call Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
