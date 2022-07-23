KEVIL — Joe Paul Koenig, 86, of Kevil, Kentucky, formerly of Kuttawa, Kentucky, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, gained his angel wings on Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Joe was born in Dickens, Missouri, and after graduation from Forsyth (Missouri) High School, he went on to serve in the United States Navy for four years before going to college at Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where he met his bride of 59 years, Carolyn, and they were married in August 1961. He earned his Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1970.
While in school, he was a Probation and Parole Officer in Louisville, Kentucky, and worked with Volunteers in Corrections. In 1975, he accepted the Chaplain’s position at the Kentucky State Penitentiary at Eddyville, Kentucky, where he served until 1988. He also served as interim at many area churches and worked in maintenance at the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, housing authority where he received his HVAC license and certification for housing authority manager. He was bestowed the highest honor in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, twice with the first by Gov. Louie B. Nunn and the second by Gov. Wendell Ford.
He is survived by his two sons, Jon Mark Koenig (Rebecca) of Kevil, Kentucky, and Joel Karl Koenig (Becky) of Lebanon, Tennessee; three grandsons, Mark Aaron Koenig (Claudia) of Oak Harbor, Washington, Joshua Koenig of Kevil and Thomas Koenig and fiancée Viva of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; granddaughters Amelia and Norah of Lebanon, Tennessee. Great-granddaughter Aria of Oak Harbor, Washington; sister Karen Anderson (Will) of Forsyth, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn, in 2021, father, Paul Koenig, and mother, Winifred Koenig, and a brother, Claude Koenig.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Kuttawa First Baptist Church in Kuttawa, Kentucky, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Glenns Chapel Methodist Church in Eddyville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Joe Koenig Memorial Fund at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah, Kentucky, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.