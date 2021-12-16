HICKORY — Joe Marshall Ward, 36, of Hickory passed away 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, at the MCP Candle Factory. Joe was a line leader at MCP Candle Factory.
Joe is survived by his Mother, Brenda Goatley, of Hickory, two daughters, Pandora Ward, of Kuttawa and Andrea Ward, of Wisconsin; five sons, Alex Ward, of Clinton, Andrew, Abel, Liam and Damon Ward, all of Mayfield and brother Michael Ward, of Mayfield.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Lannis Lee Ward.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Bro. Joe Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
