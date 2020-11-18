MELBER — Joe Lee Hargrove, 84, of Melber, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, a retired employee of Diesel Power, Modine and a bus driver with the Graves County School Board and a U.S. Navy veteran.
Mr. Hargrove is survived by two sons, David L. (Tracy) Hargrove of Mayfield, and Joey D. (Jennifer) Hargrove of Brentwood, Tennessee; four brothers, James Edward (Sally) Hargrove of Mayfield, Murrell (Carol) Hargrove of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Donald (Bonnie) Hargrove of Mayfield, and Kenneth (Nancy) Hargrove of Mayfield; two sisters, Juanita Crawford and Virginia Biss both of Mayfield; and five grandchildren, Skylar Hargrove, Ashley Davis, Callie Hargrove, Riley Hargrove, and Jackson Teeple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rayma Claudine Peeler Hargrove; one son, Michael Joe Hargrove; and his parents, Lennis and Mallie Skaggs Hargrove.
Due to COVID-19, private funeral services for Mr. Joe Lee Hargrove will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Glenn Cope will officiate. Interment will follow at Kansas Cemetery.
No public visitation is scheduled.
The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and funeral practice social distancing and wear masks at the funeral home.
