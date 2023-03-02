Joe L. Peavler, 87, of Paducah, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Joe was a native of Ada, Oklahoma and was born on July 29, 1935, to the late Allen Hershel Peavler and Feryal Burch Peavler. Joe was a long- time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where he served on various committees and was a soundboard technician. He was involved in the Lone Oak High School Band when his daughters were in high school. Joe was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and loved to fish and go on family camping trips with friends. He retired from Air-Products Chemical Plant where he was a Lab Tech.
Survivors include two daughters, Laura E. McDonald and husband, John of Hopkinsville and Amye K. Renfroe of Jackson, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Connor (Amelia) McDonald, Caelan (Kira) McDonald, Reilly McDonald and Sydney Parimore; one great grandson, Oliver McDonald.
