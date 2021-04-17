VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Joe Harold McWaters Sr., 93, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Paducah, was called back to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
Joe was born on Jan. 1, 1928. He was the only son of Mabel and Joe McWaters.
In 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Dowdy. They were married for 66 years and were by each other’s side to share in the joys of life, creating a large family as they always wanted.
Patsy and Joe were blessed with four children, Brenda, Joey, Jeff, and his wife, Cindy, and Tim, and his wife, Lynne. They were further blessed with five grandchildren, Jason, Lisa, Megan, Hunter, and Taylor, followed by eight great-grandchildren, Connor, Josh, Noah, Micah, Emma, Elijah, Joe Leon, and Niaz and his sister, Margaret, resides in Arkansas. His sister, Elizabeth Ann Chatellier preceded him in death.
Joe attended high school at Paducah Tilghman and went on to study Business Administration at Paducah Community College. He was employed at Modine Manufacturing Company and was Production Manager and Assistant Plant Manager for 35 years. Upon retirement from Modine, Joe worked at Housman & Sparks Attorney at Law for 12 years. Joe also held the honor of being a Kentucky Colonel, Duke of Paducah, and President of the Paxton Park Golf Players Association. He was also an active member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Joe never knew a stranger and was an avid golfer and boater. He attended Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Joe led a faithful life and was devoted to his family. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1404 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 on Friday, June 25, 2021, at a time to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Ambulance Service at vbrs.org.
For updated service information and to offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.