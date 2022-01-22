Joe Edward DuPerrieu, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at The Lakes of Paducah.
Mr. DuPerrieu was born in Paducah on Sept. 30, 1930, to the late Frank DuPerrieu Sr. and Mary Ruble DuPerrieu. He was a Korean War veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1951 to 1953 and earning various meritorious medals for his service. Joe was a retired captain of the Paducah Fire Department. After his retirement from the fire department, he went on to sell office copy machines and real estate for more than 20 years. In his retirement, he was known to many as “Coffee Joe” and he looked forward to meeting with his buddies in his coffee group. He was an avid sports enthusiast and fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Kentucky Basketball. Joe had been a resident of The Lakes of Paducah for the last six years.
Joe is survived by his son, Steve DuPerrieu (Julie), of Paducah; his daughter, Pam Weech (Greg), of Galesburg, Illinois; his first wife, Doris DuPerrieu Matheny, of Paducah; two sisters, Elaine DeGust, of California and Jean Rogers, of Florida; one brother, Frank DuPerrieu Jr. (Sunnie Lou), of Paducah; six grandchildren, Steve DuPerrieu Jr. (Rachael), of Franklin, Tennessee, Patrick DuPerrieu, of Bowling Green, Andrew DuPerrieu (Catherine), of Paducah, Amy Follmer, of Galesburg, Illinois, Emma Wagher (Tommy), of Winter Garden, Florida, and Mandy McGee (Kyle), of Galesburg, Illinois; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha DuPerrieu; one sister, Mary Nell Bachman; and his parents.
A private family graveside service will be held.
A Celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may share a Hug From Home, leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.