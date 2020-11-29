MAYFIELD — Joe Edd Wade, 84, of Mayfield, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center. Joe Edd was retired from the former Continental General Tire and Rubber Company in Mayfield and was of the Baptist faith.
Joe Edd is survived by his son, David (Anita) Wade of Mayfield; daughter, Kym (Kevin) Rickman of Mayfield; special friend, Rita Sellars of Mayfield; four grandchildren, Devin Wade (Simeon) Ekse, Amber Wade, Karly Rickman and Kade Rickman; and a great-grandchild, Ingeborg Ekse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Wesley & Minnie Frances (Peeples) Wade and an infant brother, Larry Dale Wade.
Private family graveside services for Joe Edd will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery with Rev. James Martin and Rev. David Gossum officiating.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
