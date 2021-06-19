BENTON — Joe Edd Smothers was born Aug. 31, 1944, to Randle “Bill” Smothers and Verda Lee (Wood) Smothers at the family home on Symsonia Highway. He was the third of six children. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served as Light Weapons Infantryman. He was a retired Ironworker out of Local 782 in Paducah.
He is survived by his son, Greg (Michelle) Smothers; daughter, Leslie (Dwayne) Stevenson, and son Randy (Crystal) Smothers all of Benton.
Joe Edd had six grandchildren, Savana (Patrick) Thielen, Sydney Smothers, Sara Stevenson, Tyler Stevenson, Cheyenne Smothers, and Jackalynn Smothers. He also had three great-grandchildren, Eli Brown, Chloe Rentfrow, and Stefan Stevenson.
He is also survived by brothers, Dale Smothers, Tommy (Mary) Smothers, Pat Smothers; and sister, Frankie (Holland) York.
Joe Edd was preceded in death by Beverly Smothers; his parents, Bill and Verda Smothers; and sister, Mary Lee Smothers.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Daryl Thorn officiating.
Burial will follow at Middle Fork Cemetery, Benton.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Fisher House St. Louis, PO Box 998, Fenton, MO 63026 or the Middle Fork Cemetery Fund, c/o CFSB/Aaron Thorn.
