PALMA — Joe Edd Smith, 81, of Palma, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Baptist Hospital Paducah.
Joe Edd was born March 14, 1939, to his parents, Edward Smith and Cora Moyers Smith Dishman. He was a graduate of Reidland High School. Joe worked at a service station with his father for a number of years. He retired from Ashland Chemical in Calvert City after 36 years of service and was a proud member of IAM Local 1720. Joe was a lifelong UK basketball and football fan. He and his wife, Ruby, were avid gardeners. He also enjoyed woodworking and collecting antiques.
Joe Edd is survived by on brother, Robert (Wanda) Smith of Reidland; one sister, Judy Smith of Reidland; three daughters, Lori (Mike) Murphy of Dexter, Missouri, Sandy Duncan of Paducah, and Crystal Garland of Marshall County; and two grandsons.
Preceding Joe Edd in death are his parents; his step father, Earl L. Dishman; and his wife of 48 years, Ruby Smith.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
