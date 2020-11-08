Joe E. Francis, age 90, of Paducah, formerly of Princeton, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Joe was born on November 2, 1930, in Muhlenberg County to his late parents, Merna Alice Banks and Roy Francis, Sr. At a young age, he moved to Caldwell County. He retired from Pennwalt currently know as Arkema Inc.) in Calvert City after 38 years. He served during the Korean Conflict in the United States Marine Corps. Joe was an active deacon for First Baptist Church of Princeton for many years. In 2008, he and his wife, Barbara, moved closer to their daughter and became a member of First Baptist Paducah. His other interests were family, hunting, gardening. volunteering, and sharing Christ others.
He is survived by his two daughters, Joe Nell Francis (Timothy) Ranval of Paducah, Suzann Francis (Michael Ray) Hammond of Shreveport, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Sarah Beth (Steve) Wooldridge of Shreveport, Louisiana, Matthew Ryan (Catie) Hammond of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Patrick Jon Ranval of Paducah; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Luke, Halle, and Ryan Wooldridge.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Barbara Nell Francis; brother, Roy Francis, Jr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joe’s memory to The Gideons International, Lyon Caldwell Gideons, P.O. Box 421, Eddyville, KY 42038 or online at www.gideons.org/donate; or to Bethlehem Cemetery, c/o Renee Clift, 15002 Marion Road, Princeton, KY 42445.
