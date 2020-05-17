HICKORY — Joe Dudley Hart, 90, of Hickory passed away at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Joe Dudley was a member of Folsomdale Church of Christ. He was an Ironworker, and retired from Donald Page Construction and worked at Utility Tower Company. He enjoyed farming, where he raised livestock, did row cropping. He was very handy with his hands and could repair most anything. Joe Dudley was a veteran of U.S. Army. He did enjoy his many trips to Fristoe’s where he picked up many stories and then enjoyed sharing them.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, June Sears Hart; two daughters, Debra June Hart Hawkins and husband, Glenn, Hickory, Deana Jane Hart, Monticello; one son, Danny Joe Hart and wife, Melva, Hickory; one sister, Virginia Stewart, Paducah; two brothers, Nathan Elroy Hart and wife, Sara, Draffenville, Jimmy Ray Hart and wife, Brenda, Paducah; three grandchildren, Jana Duffy, Wilby (Emily) Hawkins, Dusty (Rhiannon) Hart; five great-grandchildren, Kyan Duffy, Jett Hawkins, Kruz Duffy, Kannon Hart and Drake Hart; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was one grandson, Joe Derek Hart; parents, Virgil Nathan & Elsie Mae Hill Hart; one sister, Mozell Looper; two brothers, John Hart and Roger Lynn Hart.
Private services will be held with Jerry Senn officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expression of sympathy may be made to : Independent Foundation, Derek Hart Scholarship,% Vick Swindler, P.O. Box 476, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
During this difficult time of private services you may show your support online by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug to the Hart family.
