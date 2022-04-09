LEDBETTER — Today our family circle was broken when our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle & friend, Joe Donald Wyatt went home to be with the Lord.
Joe laid down his tools Thursday, April 7, 2022, with his family by his side at age of 84.
A longtime resident of Ledbetter, Joe was born in Paducah during the Great Flood of 1937. One could say his life’s calling was set in motion that day as he retired as the flood control superintendent after 31 years of service with the city of Paducah.
Joe served as a sergeant with the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam Conflict and at the end of their tour his unit had the honor of parading for the King and Queen of Thailand. Upon returning home he married the love of his life, Dorothy (Riley) Wyatt. Joe and Dorothy were married for 57 years.
On his birthday in Dec. of 2009, he became a new man in Christ Jesus when he gave his life to the Lord. He was truly changed then and became an active member of Abundant Life Pentecostal Church and a longtime member of Plain City Lodge 449 where he achieved the rank of 32 degree. He was also a member of American Legion Post 31 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Joe was named a Duke of Paducah in 1994.
Joe always looked forward to spring when his purple martins would arrive, and he could tinker with his lawn mower and work on the yard. He was always willing to help anyone with a mower that wouldn’t run. One of his joys in life was fishing and he would smile when he out fished his older brother, Billy. On one occasion Dad happened to reel in a dollar bill. He told Billy, “Look here brother, they’re paying me not to fish.” He also delighted in playing Santa for his grandchildren for many Christmases.
He was always ready to offer advice or tell a story from his youth that had been repeated many times throughout his days. He was a man that was rarely, if ever, embarrassed and had a quick humor.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dorothy and three children, Renee (Randy) Thomasson of Ocala, Florida, Ricky (Pamela) Wyatt of Ledbetter, and Regina Wyatt of Ledbetter; five grandchildren, Zachary Thomasson of Ocala, Florida, Hannah Wyatt, Jessica Wyatt, Aidan Wyatt, and Willow Burkholder all of Ledbetter; a brother, Harold Wyatt of Elkhart; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, S.P. and Georgia (Gleason) Finn, Macie (Mayhugh) Finn, and Kelzie and Maude (Warren) Wyatt; two brothers, Billy Wyatt and Kenneth “Kink” Wyatt.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 4 p.m. at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. at Hughes Funeral Home on Saturday, April 9, 2022 with Joel Harper officiating. Masonic Rites will be held prior to the funeral service. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
