CUNNINGHAM — Joe Dale Davis, 87, of Cunningham, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Davis was born on August 5, 1933, to the late Clifford and Berneda Davis. He was a former owner/operator of Partin’s Sausage and he was a proud farmer.
Joe Dale was active in his community and was the first Fire Chief of Cunningham. He was known as the neighborhood “Master Gardner” and “Mr. Fix It.” He was a historian at heart and was always prepared with a story to tell. Joe Dale was a member of Corinth Methodist Church and he was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan.
Joe Dale is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anna Lea Partin Davis; two sons, Roger Davis and wife, Sarah of Cunningham and Jeff Davis and wife, Benita of Cunningham; one sister, Judy Brent of Cunningham; one aunt, Betty Galey; five grandchildren, Kyle Davis (Haley), Wendy Wilson (Brandon), Megan Davis, Brooke Kelly (Scotty) and Lane Davis; 11 great-grandchildren, Kase Kelly, Knox Kelly, Hudson Wilson, Roxie Wilson, Crew Kelly, Rhodes Kelly, Knoll King, Esther Wilson, Abraham Wilson, Graedy Kelly, and Anna Jo Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randy Joe Davis; and one great-grandson, Grae Davis Kelly.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tim Harvey and Rev. Randy Story officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the noon service time on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Hope That Binds, PO Box 595, Cunningham, KY 42035, or the Cunningham Community Center, c/o Nancy Davis, 11315 Old Hinkleville Rd., Kevil, KY 42035.
