GRAND RIVERS — Joe Karnes Chumbler, of Grand Rivers, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Chumbler was a member of New Liberty United Methodist Church. He was employed at McCracken County Schools as Heath Middle School principal.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Chumbler of Grand Rivers; a daughter, Leah Chumbler of Kuttawa; and a grandson, Walker Joe Briggs Chumbler.
He was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Mirtie Chumbler; and five brothers.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. today, September 5, 2020, at New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kevil, with the Rev. Brian Nance officiating. Interment will follow.
Memorial contributions may be sent to New Liberty United Methodist Church, c/o Joni Jordan, 3545 Hobbs Road, Kevil, KY 42053; or Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-9961.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrow
