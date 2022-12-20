OVERLAND, Kan. — Joe Carroll, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of West Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at his residence.
Joe was born on Aug. 23, 1948, in Paducah to Joseph Willard “Mutt” Carroll and Mildred Williams Carroll. He grew up in Paducah and was a graduate of Heath High School. During his high school years, Joe played basketball and baseball, lettering in both sports. He served his country in the United States Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. Joe was an entrepreneur, owning Paducah Limb and Brace and Carroll Medical, both of which allowed him to help others with custom made orthotics. He later owned Twin Oaks Shoe Store in Lone Oak. However, Joe’s love for hunting and fishing led him to start a business as a hunting and fishing guide that eventually turned in to a legendary hunting business in Monkey’s Eyebrow. If you knew Joe, you were family to him. He had a silly, magical quality about him that made everyone smile. He had a kind spirit and would do anything for anyone, even strangers. Joe’s greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren. To know him, was truly to love him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.