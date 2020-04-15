BENTON — Joe Brooks Travis, 88, of Benton, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
Joe was born on September 2, 1931, to the late Vinon and Bedie Sirls Travis. He was a member of Teamsters Local #236 and worked for Pip Johnson Construction Company. He was a long time member of Oak Valley Church of Christ.
Mr. Travis is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pernie Tucker Travis; and two sons, Randy Travis and wife LaDon of Gilbertsville, and Brooks Travis and wife Charlesa of Benton. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Misty Meyers, Alecia Camp, Jordan Travis and Hannah Travis; two great-grandchildren, Jasper Wiles and Lola Camp and his mother-in-law Lena May Tucker.
Joe Travis was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Don Beard; a brother, Roy D. Travis and his parents.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Joe Travis will be private.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.