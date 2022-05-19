MURRAY — Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, 44, of Murray, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital.
Chief Deputy Cash was born October 31, 1977 in Princeton to Harold Wayne and Teresa Lane Cash.
Jody was a loving, witty, selfless, adventurous son, husband, father, friend and officer of the law. He was a great friend to many people in good times and bad and truly lived out a servants heart. Chief Deputy Jody Cash graduated from DOCJT, Class #278, worked with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department then Murray State University Police, and went on to complete the Kentucky State Police Academy, graduating with Class #89, as Valedictorian. He retired from KSP with the rank of Sergeant. Currently, he was in law enforcement with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He loved our Commonwealth, his family, friends, and brothers and sisters of law enforcement and this community and abroad will miss him dearly.
Those preceding him in death include his grandmother, Barbara Lane; and grandfathers, Harold “Red” Cash and Harold Lane.
Those he lovingly leaves behind include his parents Harold Wayne and Teresa Cash of Princeton; his wife, Michelle Moore Cash of Murray; his son, Jackson Wayne Cash of Murray; his step daughter, Madyson Martin of Murray; his sister, Kelly Byrd and husband, BJ of Princeton; his grandmother, Hilda Cash of Princeton; nieces, Maddie Granstaff and husband, Andrew of New Albany, Annie Byrd and Lily Byrd of Louisville; great niece, Lyda June Granstaff; mother in law, Linda Moore of Murray and brother in law, Sean Moore of Bowling Green.
The funeral service honoring the life of Chief Deputy Jody Cash is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University, 1401 KY-121, Murray, KY 42071.
Joey Adair will officiate and entombment with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery.
His family welcomes visitors from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Hardin Baptist Church, 6867 US-641, Hardin, KY 42048.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bright Life Farms, 10200 Farmersville Rd, Princeton, KY 42445; Trooper Island, Dale Hollow Lk, Burkesville, KY 42717; and Supporting Heroes, 11400 Decimal Drive, Ste. 1002, P.O. Box 991547, Louisville, KY 40269-1547.
Please join family and friends in honoring Deputy Cash by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for his family.
