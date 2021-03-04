NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jody Heath, 42, of Nashville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his residence.
Jody was born on July 21, 1978, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Joe Boyce and Jayne Anne Heath. He spent the earlier years of his life growing up in Symsonia and was a 1996 graduate of Graves County High School. After high school he attended Murray State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in psychology as well as business administration. After college, Jody moved to Nashville for the last 20 years where he was most recently employed as a salesperson for Comdata. He was a big fan of the Louisville Cardinals but also had a love for music and enjoyed going to concerts, especially Widespread Panic. More than anything else he loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his mother, Jayne Anne Heath and husband, Dr. Grant Gehring; one sister, Jenna Leigh Roberts (Dustin) of Paducah; one brother, Jay Morgan Heath of Symsonia; maternal grandparents, Dale and Janice Morgan of Brewers; two uncles, Steve Heath (Linda) of Symsonia and Rickie Heath (Leslie) of Reidland; one aunt, Susan Nelson (Danny) of Benton; four nieces and nephews, Kash Heath, Anna Roberts, Sadie Heath, and Ty Roberts; and several cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Evelyn Heath.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr. Complimentary valet parking will be provided by the funeral home.
The family has requested funeral services to be private with burial to follow at Brewers Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or online at www.heart.org.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may light a candle, order flowers or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
