Jocelyn Magdalene Wright, 38, of Paducah, died at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She attended Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Jorge Luis Cruz Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Anesia Nelson and Skyla Nelson both of Harrisonburg, Virginia; two sons, Javan Zage Earle of Paducah and Kellan Hampton of Harrisonburg, Virginia; her parents, Charles Craig Wright of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Diana Darlene Simmons Wright of Paducah; two sisters, Bettina Marie Simmons and LaQuita Rochelle Simmons both of Paducah; one brother, Derrick Tyrone Wright of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and several cousins.
Memorial services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Donna G. Hawkins officiating.
Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the service hour.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
