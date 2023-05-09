Joanne T. Golden, 94, of Paducah passed away at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. Joanne was a long time member of the Arcadia United Methodist Church. Joanne was retired from the Paducah City Schools and was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed animals especially dogs and cats that she like to have around. Joanne loved having her family around her to hear the stories from the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a keen interest in books and reading.
Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Golden and wife, Marsha, and Jimmie Golden and wife, Kathy, both of Paducah; four grandchildren, J.T. (Sarah) Golden, Allison (Chaz) Hogancamp, Krissie (Alan) Robinson, and Amy (Jonathan) Myers; eight great-grandchildren, Ava Hogancamp, Jamie Golden, Maggie Golden, Gracie Golden, Hudson Myers, Rhett Golden Myers, Anna Robinson, and Alex Robinson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.