BENTON — Joanne (Smith) Jarvis, age 85 of Benton died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center. She was a homemaker and member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Dannie Jarvis of Benton; son, Philip Jarvis, wife Tracy of Benton; and grandchildren, Brian Jarvis, wife Brooke and Hailey Jarvis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Clayton Smith and Bessie (Haneline) Smith, and daughter, Beth Ann Jarvis.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. James Oates officiating.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
