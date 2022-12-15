JoAnne Pandolfi, 60, of Paducah, passed away at 12:13 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Alive Hospice Center, Nashville, Tennessee.
JoAnne was born on Sept. 13, 1962, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She excelled in academics, high school basketball and Western horsemanship. She loved her family, a black lab Sam and her Appaloosa mare, Cassie. She was a member of Reelfoot Baptist Church of Obion County, Tennessee.
