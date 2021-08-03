CALVERT CITY — JoAnne Hoffman Oakley, 79, of Calvert City, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are five children, Linda Murphy of Possum Trot, Kevin Johnston of Benton, Pamela Driskill of Calvert City, Kathy Johnston-Dick of Ledbetter, and Kimberly Dunn of Murray; two sisters, Kathryn Powell and Judith Strickland, both of Ledbetter; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Johnston, Jim Reed and Bobby Oakley; and a son, Jason Johnston. Her parents were Joseph and Mildred Hoffman.
Memorial graveside services for family will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
