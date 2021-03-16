JoAnne King Pearia, 86, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
JoAnne was born and raised in Bloomfield, Missouri. At age 18, she moved to Paducah to attend Draughon’s Business College. She worked for the United States Postal Service where she retired in 1992 after 25 plus years. After retirement, she enjoyed working part-time at USEC where she eventually met her husband, Raymond. JoAnne was a longtime member of Reidland Baptist Church.
JoAnne is survived by her husband of 16 years, Raymond Pearia; her daughter, Lisa Behrendt; her son, Jeff King, and wife, Donna all of Paducah; three stepdaughters; two stepsons; one sister; two brothers; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank King; her parents, Charles and Sylvia Aslin; son-in-law, B.F. Behrendt, and granddaughter, Allison Behrendt.
A funeral service for JoAnne will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Rob Ison officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Garden.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message, or light a candle.
