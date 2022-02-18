METROPOLIS — Joanne Fort Jones, 93, of Metropolis, passed away at 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Joanne Dean was born in Massac County, to Joe and Hazel Dean on June 21, 1928.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Through the years, Joanne worked for Graman Architect, Citicorp Saving and Loan and as head librarian at Metropolis Public Library. She taught Sunday school for many years at First Baptist Church and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Joanne is survived by one daughter, Devon Wilke; three grandchildren, Nikki Barnhill (Chad), Courtney Wilke (Becky), and Hunter Wilke (Meghan); seven great- grandchildren, Cole Barnhill, Harlie Barnhill, Alyssa Wilke, Cal Ginger, Emma Wilke, Thomas Barrett and Eric Barrett; one sister, Donna Taylor; one niece, Lisa Brooks; two nephews, Jeffrey Higgins and Mark Fort; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Hazel Dean; first husband, Howard G. Fort; one daughter, Glenda Fort; second husband, Dan G. Jones Sr.; one sister, Phyllis Higgins; and two sons-in-law, Jerry Hunt and Tom Wilke.
Memorial contributions may be given in Joanne’s name to the First Untied Methodist Church, 100 East 5th St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.