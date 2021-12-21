Joanne “Cruse” Johnson, 89, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
Joanne was born in Paducah on Oct. 18, 1932, to the late Leland Boyd Cruse and Inez Dean “Wolfe” Cruse. She was a lifelong member of Margaret Hank Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah. When Joanne’s children were in school, she was very active with the PTA. She was also a member of the local homemaker’s organization and for a brief period of time she served on the Lyon County Library Board. Joanne enjoyed working in her garden, feeding the birds in her yard, cooking, cleaning, entertaining, camping and doing crafts. In recent years she spent a lot of time making bracelets.
Joanne is survived by her two sons, Michael E Jones (Cynthia), of Louisville and David B Jones (Joan), of Paducah; one brother, Fred B Cruse (Barbara), of Paducah; three grandchildren, Jody Morse, Michael Jones (Rachael), and Scott Schwartz; four great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Walter R Johnson M.D.; two brothers, Charles Pugh and James Dale Cruse; one grandchild, Jennifer Jones; and her parents.
Funeral Services will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Chris Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in the Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joanne’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.