JoAnne Allcock, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Paducah on Jan. 9, 1935, to the late Elbert Piper and Elizabeth Gage. JoAnne was a charter member of Bible Baptist which later became Heartland Worship Center when Rev. Don Young was pastor, where she served for years as a member of the choir and hosted many Bible study potlucks in her home for her Sunday school class. She was loved by all.
In her later years JoAnne attended Southland Baptist Temple and Park Avenue Baptist Church. She was a prayer warrior and often encouraged others with, “Prayer Changes Things”. She was a woman known for her kindness and gentleness. One of her favorite things to do was to have a family meal followed by a game of cards. JoAnne was a huge family person and a huge Christmas person. Nothing made her happier than to hear the latest news of her grandchildren. JoAnne loved fishing, animals, especially her two beloved cats, “Mama-Cat” and “Mister” and enjoyed collecting Precious Moments figurines.
