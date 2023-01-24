Joann Watson, 93, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was born June 5, 1929, in Monette, Arkansas. She was a former school teacher and longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and being active with her church family.
Surviving are her two children, Charlie Watson of Herrin, Illinois, and Brooks Watson of Paducah; three grandchildren, Sara (Forrest) Porter, Hunter Watson, and Katherine Keith all of Mississippi; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Parks, Edie; one nephew, Joe Tucker of Georgia; and one niece, Alden Spriggs of Texas
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles “Buck” Watson; her parents, Alden Baker and Stella Lile Baker; and one sister, Jean Lile Tucker.
Special thanks to Mary Rose Richmond and the staff of Calvert City Convalescent Center who treated her very well.
Private burial will be held at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
