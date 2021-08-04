WICKLIFE — JoAnn Dennis Owens, 82, of Wickliffe, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Owens attended North Ballard Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Roy S. Owens of Wickliffe; one daughter, Garyena Belcher of Wickliffe; one son, Monte A. Owens of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers. Her parents were Jerry A. and Connie Moyers Dennis.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Bro. Dee Hazlewood officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Wickliffe City Cemetery, c/o Wickliffe City Hall, PO Box 175, Wickliffe, KY 42087.

