CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Joann L. Fletcher age 90, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020, at Brooking Park Nursing Home in Chesterfield.
Joann was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis for 68 years along with her husband John Fletcher. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Joann’s work history began in 1957 as church secretary at the First United Methodist Church. She was then hired as receptionist for Dr. John Hard and continued to transition with Dr. Enrique T. Yap. Joann retired as Executive Secretary at Allied Chemical Co. in 1985.
Joann is survived by her son, John D. Fletcher of St. Louis, Missouri; granddaughters, Elizabeth Thomas of Gainesville, Florida, Amy (Thomas) Arcos of Raleigh, North Carolina; son-in-law, Dave Thomas of Naples, Florida; great grandsons, Thomas Gustavo Arcos and Wesley David Arcos of Raleigh, North Carolina; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra and Beulah Lawrence; husband, John G. Fletcher; daughter, Barbara Jo (Fletcher) Thomas; brothers, Gail, Don and John Lawrence; and sisters, Mildred Lawrence and Jean Harris.
A graveside memorial will be held at a later date at Metropolis Memorial Gardens when COVID-19 protocol allows out-of-town family to travel.
Memorial contributions may be given in Joann’s name to the First United Methodist Church 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960 or in her name to the “Bless Your Heart” fund of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
