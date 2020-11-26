JoAnn Harper, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born on August 17, 1937, to the late John Orlando Meunier and Estell Everett Anderson Meunier. JoAnn was retired from the McCracken County Board of Education as a School Bus Driver with 26 years of service. She was of the Baptist faith. JoAnn enjoyed cooking and growing beautiful flowers, especially Zinnias. JoAnn loved her family and was the best Nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Gibbs, and husband, John of Paducah; son, Kevin Harper, and wife, Susan of Paducah; sister, Sue Wooley of Lexington; brother, Wayne Meunier of Bandana; five granddaughters, Johnna Travis, and husband, Keith, Christy Hart and husband, Joe, Whitney Morrison and husband, Jon, Hailey Byrd and husband, Josh and Shelbie Evans and husband, Landon; great-grandchildren, Chris Brindley, Devon Hart, Jadon Hart, Charlie Morrison, Cooper Morrison, Landon Travis, Austin Travis, Lauran Travis, Lovie Byrd, Zoey Evans, and Casen Evans; several nieces and nephews.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Herman Harper; brother, Michael Meunier, and her parents.
Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Private family visitation will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
