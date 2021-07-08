Memorial graveside services for Joan Shepherd Smith, 79, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Dr. Chris Fleming officiating.
Mrs. Smith died on October 3, 2020, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was a respiratory therapist at Lourdes Hospital for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharla Jo Smith of Paducah; a son, Christopher Wade Smith of Calvert City; a sister, Linda Harrison; three grandchildren, Kelvin Lynn Jeffords, Christopher Smith and Blake Smith; three great-grandchildren, Abi Smith, Lily Smith and Marsha Smith; and a nephew, Bradley Harrison.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donnett Louise Jeffords. Her parents were Duward Belmont Shepherd and Flora Louise Mitchell Shepherd.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
