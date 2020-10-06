Joan Smith, 79, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, and has been reunited with her loved ones in heaven.
Mrs. Smith was born on August 10, 1941, to Flora Louise Shepherd and Durward Belmont Shepherd.
Upon graduating from Lone Oak High School, as one of three class Valedictorians, Joan attended Paducah Junior College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Calculus. Later on in life, she obtained her Respiratory Therapist Certification and retired from Lourdes Hospital. She loved to travel and enjoyed doing things with her family members.
Joan is survived by her son, Christopher Wade Smith (Cynthia) of Calvert City; her daughter, Sharla Jo Smith of Paducah; one sister, Linda Shepherd Harrison; one son-in-law, Kelvin Jeffords; one nephew, Bradley Harrison (Gloria); three grandsons, Kelvin Lynn Jeffords (Rachael), Christopher Smith (Katie), and Blake Smith (Faye); and three great-granddaughters, Abi Smith, Lily Smith and Marsha Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Donnette Louise Jeffords.
A memorial service will be planned in the near future when all family and friends can safely gather to celebrate Joan’s life.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to New Hope Cumberland Prybesterian Church, 7680 New Hope Church Rd, Paducah, KY 42001 or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
