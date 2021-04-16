Joan Nelson, 90, of Paducah, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Private entombment services were held Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Joan was retired from City of Paducah where she worked for 30 years with the city and McCracken County as zoning administrator. She was a Kentucky Colonel and Duchess of Paducah and was a graduate of Draughon’s Business College and Paducah Junior College. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where she served as a stewardess for the Military Air Transport Service during the Korean War. Joan was a member of Heartland Church.
Joan Nelson is survived by a daughter, Janet Dicke of Paducah; and granddaughter, Jennifer Howard and spouse Melissa Howard of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandsons, David Dicke and spouse Allie of Paducah, Lance Anderson of Marietta, Georgia, and Chase Anderson and spouse, Jessica of Marietta, Georgia. She is also survived by a sister, Judy Pucket of Fulton, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Nelson Anderson; her parents, Clovis and Odell Helm; and her brother, Jim Helm of Edmisston, Mississippi.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Child Watch Center for Abused Children, 1118 Jefferson Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
