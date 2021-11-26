PRINCETON — Joan Forsythe, 86, the daughter of the late Alonzo and Sudie Harper Robertson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Caldwell Medical Center. Joan was a member of Eddy Creek Baptist Church. She worked beside her husband growing tobacco and raising cattle and had worked at both Princeton Hosiery Mill and Arvin Industries. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, especially growing flowers, and time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Charles) Goin, of Melber; son, John (Christi) Forsythe, of Princeton; sister, Dolly (Boyd) Green, of Lafayette; brother, M. E. Robertson, of Eddyville; granddaughter, Janet Forsythe, of Princeton, grandson, Michael (Julie) Forsythe, of Princeton; great- grandchildren, Jacob and Emma Forsythe; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ovid Forsythe; brother, Sam Robertson; and sisters, Ocie Robertson and Janie Robertson.
Visitation will be from 4 — 8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Willie Dybas officiating. Burial to follow in the Eddy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be to the Eddy Creek Church Cemetery, c/o Michael Forsythe, 349 Tandy Road, Princeton, KY 42445.
