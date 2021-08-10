JACKSON, Tenn. — Joan Day, 86, of Jackson, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital.
She was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church.
Mrs. Day is survived by a son, Wayne A. Day of Jackson; a sister, Pat Rhodes of Anna, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Bryan Day of Ackerman, Mississippi and Mary Kathryn Day of Jackson, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lynn Day. Her parents were Floyd and Lovena Fisher Hileman.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens in Villa Ridge, Illinois, with Danny Orzine officiating.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until noon Wednesday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, 2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
